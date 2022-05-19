CNA Financial Corp Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

CNA Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,344 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PACK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ranpak by 175.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 47,944 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 100.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 52.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 146.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 175.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PACK. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ranpak from $35.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ranpak from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of PACK stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.87. The stock had a trading volume of 50,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,809. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.51 million, a PE ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $42.97.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.83 million. Ranpak’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

