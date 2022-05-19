CNA Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

CNA Financial Corp trimmed its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.83.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTD traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,736,451. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.81, a PEG ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.31. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

