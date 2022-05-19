CNA Financial Corp Sells 10,000 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

CNA Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. The Descartes Systems Group comprises approximately 1.7% of CNA Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. CNA Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $83.00 price objective on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

DSGX stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.19. 10,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,209. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.13. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.19 and a 52 week high of $91.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 60.82 and a beta of 1.12.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group (Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

