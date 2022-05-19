CNA Financial Corp Sells 1,180 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

CNA Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Saia by 2.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Saia by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Saia by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of SAIA stock traded up $3.04 on Thursday, hitting $184.39. 33,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,352. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.31 and a 200 day moving average of $278.73. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.14 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.28. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Saia from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.46.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

