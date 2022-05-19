CNA Financial Corp Sells 670 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

CNA Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Floor & Decor comprises about 0.9% of CNA Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FND. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $68.24. The stock had a trading volume of 35,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,840. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.68 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.76.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.23.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

