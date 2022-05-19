Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Director Sells $423,112.80 in Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,236,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,327. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
