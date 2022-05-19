Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Lessened by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,706 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.2% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.02. 17,414,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,863,924. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

