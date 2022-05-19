Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $5.16, but opened at $5.31. Compass shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 11,811 shares.

Specifically, Director Frank Martell acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Compass from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Compass from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Compass had a negative return on equity of 49.99% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Compass’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

