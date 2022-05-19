CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) versus Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) Critical Analysis

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CompoSecure and Sentage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompoSecure N/A -1.32% 3.60% Sentage N/A N/A N/A

0.6% of Sentage shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CompoSecure and Sentage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompoSecure $267.95 million 0.39 $13.51 million N/A N/A Sentage $3.60 million 2.50 $1.59 million N/A N/A

CompoSecure has higher revenue and earnings than Sentage.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CompoSecure and Sentage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompoSecure 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A

CompoSecure currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.92%. Given CompoSecure’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than Sentage.

Summary

CompoSecure beats Sentage on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompoSecure (Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets. It serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

About Sentage (Get Rating)

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

