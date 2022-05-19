Computer Modelling Group (OTC:CMDXF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTC:CMDXF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.05. 16,550 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 6,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07.
Computer Modelling Group Company Profile (OTC:CMDXF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Computer Modelling Group (CMDXF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.