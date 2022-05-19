Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.18 Million

Equities analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) to post $78.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.90 million. Computer Programs and Systems posted sales of $68.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year sales of $315.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $293.12 million to $326.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $332.97 million, with estimates ranging from $307.80 million to $351.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.98 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPSI. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In related news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $192,335.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,434 shares of company stock worth $436,504. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPSI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 217.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 71,766 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $31.98. 124,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,361. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.15 million, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

