Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS CMSQF opened at $16.74 on Monday. Computershare has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61.
Computershare Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Computershare (CMSQF)
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
Receive News & Ratings for Computershare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computershare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.