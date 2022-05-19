Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMSQF opened at $16.74 on Monday. Computershare has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61.

Get Computershare alerts:

Computershare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, and tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Computershare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computershare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.