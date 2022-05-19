Conceal Price Hits $0.19 (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conceal has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $2.30 million and $3,577.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,697.66 or 1.00070978 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00035868 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00192066 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00090034 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00130526 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00225661 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006591 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000204 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,138,012 coins and its circulating supply is 12,172,600 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

