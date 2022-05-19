Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 129 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 129 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 787,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,435,000 after buying an additional 379,971 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $1,289,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $97.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.60. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $412.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.96.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $269,375.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,755 shares of company stock worth $1,741,542 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

