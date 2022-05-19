Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 343 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 343 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $65.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.69. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.65.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

