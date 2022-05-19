Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys New Stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 494,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSD stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average is $8.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

