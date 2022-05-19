Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $30,000 in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

In related news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBRL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

CBRL opened at $98.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $97.35 and a one year high of $165.21.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.40%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.