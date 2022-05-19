Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Makes New $32,000 Investment in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000.

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $103.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.81. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $108.06.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

