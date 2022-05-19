Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,118 Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,178,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 133.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 116,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 66,369 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 592,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after acquiring an additional 47,123 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at about $865,000. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at about $831,000. 9.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tri-Continental stock opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.81. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52 week low of $27.56 and a 52 week high of $35.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

In other Tri-Continental news, Portfolio Manager Grace Lee acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

