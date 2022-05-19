Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes $29,000 Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EGP opened at $156.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.91 and a twelve month high of $229.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 92.83%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGP. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.90.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

