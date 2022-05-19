Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Major Shareholder Brad Gerstner Purchases 98,500 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 98,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.28 per share, with a total value of $1,997,580.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,423,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,507,707.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brad Gerstner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Brad Gerstner acquired 51,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $2,004,810.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Brad Gerstner acquired 82,683 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.53 per share, with a total value of $3,103,092.99.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Brad Gerstner purchased 25,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,250.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Brad Gerstner purchased 135,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,208,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Brad Gerstner purchased 104,200 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $4,086,724.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Brad Gerstner purchased 175,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.33 per share, for a total transaction of $6,707,750.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Brad Gerstner purchased 140,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $5,089,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Brad Gerstner purchased 61,700 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,931.00.

CFLT opened at $17.93 on Thursday. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.67.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 41.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Confluent by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422,939 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Confluent by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,398,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after buying an additional 2,488,471 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,833,000 after buying an additional 2,398,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

