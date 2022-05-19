Conflux Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $21.55 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the dollar. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,250.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,011.62 or 0.06649888 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00234361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00016444 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.60 or 0.00649908 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.64 or 0.00557485 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00068865 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

