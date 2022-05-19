CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.83. CONMED reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.50.

NYSE:CNMD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.54. 1,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,796. CONMED has a 12-month low of $107.08 and a 12-month high of $159.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

In related news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 7,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $1,112,975.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $1,322,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,578 shares of company stock worth $3,651,999 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CONMED by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,678,000 after purchasing an additional 20,024 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in CONMED by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,127,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,771,000 after purchasing an additional 103,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CONMED by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CONMED by 1.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in CONMED by 4.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 774,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,126,000 after purchasing an additional 31,892 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

