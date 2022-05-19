CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Shares of CONMED stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,796. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $107.08 and a fifty-two week high of $159.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.77 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. CONMED’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

CNMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.50.

In related news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $177,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,619. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 7,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $1,112,975.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,999. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CONMED by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,678,000 after acquiring an additional 20,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CONMED by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,202,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CONMED by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,534,000 after acquiring an additional 75,933 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CONMED by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 104,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares during the period.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

