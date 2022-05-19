ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,834 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

NYSE COP traded down $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.48. 8,941,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,642,416. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $108.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $135.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

