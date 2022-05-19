Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to Buy

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CWCO. StockNews.com raised shares of Consolidated Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Consolidated Water stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66.

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Water will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 392,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 18.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 278,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 43,260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at $184,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

