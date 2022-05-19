Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler to $76.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has a na rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.58.

CLR stock opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.46 and its 200-day moving average is $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.77. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $29.32 and a 1 year high of $66.86.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,605,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm bought 300,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250 in the last 90 days. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Continental Resources by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 34,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,007 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

