Contrasting Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) and SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating) and SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Glanbia alerts:

This table compares Glanbia and SMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glanbia N/A N/A N/A SMC 25.15% 11.92% 10.70%

Glanbia pays an annual dividend of $1.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. SMC pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. SMC pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Glanbia and SMC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glanbia $4.97 billion 0.64 $197.58 million N/A N/A SMC $5.21 billion 6.52 $1.14 billion $1.16 21.74

SMC has higher revenue and earnings than Glanbia.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Glanbia and SMC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glanbia 0 0 1 0 3.00 SMC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Glanbia has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMC has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SMC beats Glanbia on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glanbia (Get Rating)

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels. It engages in the manufacture and sale of cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients, and vitamin and mineral premixes. In addition, the company engages in the financing, research and development, property and land dealing, receivables management, management, property leasing, business service, and weight management solutions businesses. It operates a portfolio of brands, including OPTIMUM NUTRITION, SlimFast, BSN, ISOPURE, NUTRAMINO, think!, Amazing Grass, and BODY&FIT brands. Glanbia plc was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland.

About SMC (Get Rating)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment. It also provides process valves, chemical liquid valves/fittings and needle valves/tubings, process pumps, temperature control equipment, process gas equipment, high vacuum equipment, industrial filters/sintered metal elements, pneumatic instrumentation equipment, and hydraulic equipment. The company was formerly known as Shoketsu Kinzoku Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SMC Corporation in April 1986. SMC Corporation was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.