Contrasting USCB Financial (USCB) and Its Peers

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) is one of 315 public companies in the "State commercial banks" industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare USCB Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.9% of USCB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares USCB Financial and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio USCB Financial $67.42 million $21.08 million -3.33 USCB Financial Competitors $1.30 billion $321.66 million 11.27

USCB Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than USCB Financial. USCB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares USCB Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USCB Financial 30.81% 60.47% 5.93% USCB Financial Competitors 28.62% 12.47% 1.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for USCB Financial and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USCB Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 USCB Financial Competitors 2281 9783 7773 577 2.33

USCB Financial currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.50%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 37.16%. Given USCB Financial’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe USCB Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

USCB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans. The company also offers treasury, commercial payments, cash management, and online banking services. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

