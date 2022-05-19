Convergence Hits Market Capitalization of $2.40 Million (CONV)

Convergence (CONV) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Convergence has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $289,772.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convergence coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Convergence has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,249.95 or 0.99899943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002144 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Convergence Coin Profile

Convergence (CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

