CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the April 15th total of 107,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of CONX stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. CONX has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CONX in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in CONX in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in CONX during the third quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in CONX by 1.3% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in CONX during the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

