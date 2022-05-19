Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.83.

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.03. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRBP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.78% and a negative net margin of 2,856.56%. Analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 39,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,566,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 204,372 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 95,206 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 28,659 shares in the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

