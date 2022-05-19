Cormark Lowers Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$14.25

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cormark from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
APR.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. CIBC lowered their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.75 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.83.
APR.UN stock opened at C$13.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$538.52 million and a P/E ratio of 6.30. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1 year low of C$11.91 and a 1 year high of C$15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.97.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
