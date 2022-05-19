Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Trading Down 3.8%

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $11.70. Approximately 2,598 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,524,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1808 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 73.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 32.5% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

