Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (CRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1734 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

CRF opened at $11.52 on Thursday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $14.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 46,847 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.