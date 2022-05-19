Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Pantheon Investment Group LLC

Pantheon Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,108 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $202,327,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $465,350,000 after buying an additional 294,118 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,500,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,407,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 242,972 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $137,935,000 after purchasing an additional 204,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.11.

Shares of COST traded down $5.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $423.99. 148,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,236. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $551.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $534.27. The company has a market cap of $187.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $375.50 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.