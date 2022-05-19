CoTrader (COT) Reaches Market Cap of $439,922.14

CoTrader (COT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last seven days, CoTrader has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $439,922.14 and approximately $405.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoTrader coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.



About CoTrader

CoTrader (COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

