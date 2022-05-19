Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $257.72

Countryside Partnerships PLC (LON:CSP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 257.72 ($3.18) and traded as low as GBX 229.80 ($2.83). Countryside Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 233.20 ($2.87), with a volume of 4,134,413 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 342 ($4.22) price objective on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.41) price objective on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 280 ($3.45) to GBX 250 ($3.08) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 510 ($6.29) to GBX 270 ($3.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Countryside Partnerships currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 463.78 ($5.72).

The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 16.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 257.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 340.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

