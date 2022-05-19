Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Covalon Technologies Ltd. (CVE:COV – Get Rating) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.99 and last traded at C$1.99. 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.96.

The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.27. The company has a market cap of C$58.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60.

Get Covalon Technologies alerts:

Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.94 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Covalon Technologies Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has 3 proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform that is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Covalon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covalon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.