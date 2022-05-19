Covestor Ltd Acquires New Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.47.

Shares of AVB opened at $201.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.14. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.61 and a 52 week high of $259.05.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

