Covestor Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,494 Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $256,152,000 after purchasing an additional 139,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,704,000 after purchasing an additional 61,849 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,658,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,221,000 after purchasing an additional 169,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,027,000 after purchasing an additional 488,382 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,514,000 after purchasing an additional 88,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

CLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.58.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $58.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.77. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

In other news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,605,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250. 58.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Continental Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

