Covestor Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,494 Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $256,152,000 after acquiring an additional 139,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,704,000 after acquiring an additional 61,849 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,658,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,221,000 after acquiring an additional 169,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,027,000 after acquiring an additional 488,382 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,514,000 after acquiring an additional 88,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.58.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total value of $1,592,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm bought 300,744 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CLR opened at $58.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.32 and a 12-month high of $66.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.77.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

