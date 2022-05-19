Covestor Ltd Acquires Shares of 795 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional raised its stake in Amphenol by 10.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 3.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 47,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 1.5% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% in the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 36,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $67.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $64.51 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.83.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

