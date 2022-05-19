Covestor Ltd Acquires Shares of 834 Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,732,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAIC. Truist Financial downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.86.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $82.73 on Thursday. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Science Applications International (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

