Covestor Ltd Buys New Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $156.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 133.48 and a beta of 1.41. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $282.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.38.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.68.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 12,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $1,972,768.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $2,503,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,739 shares of company stock valued at $35,888,417. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

