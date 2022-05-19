Covestor Ltd Invests $66,000 in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Post by 592.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,604,000 after buying an additional 265,052 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,454,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,916,000 after buying an additional 111,209 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Post by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,275,000 after purchasing an additional 80,770 shares during the period. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC increased its holdings in Post by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after purchasing an additional 78,996 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Shares of POST opened at $78.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.84. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $82.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Post had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,624.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,814.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $394,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,164.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Post in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

About Post (Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.