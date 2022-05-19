Covestor Ltd Invests $71,000 in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNX. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $43.80 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day moving average of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

