Covestor Ltd Invests $72,000 in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Diodes by 1,169.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Diodes by 233.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Diodes by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

DIOD opened at $73.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.18. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.47 and a twelve month high of $113.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.45 million. Diodes had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Francis Tang acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 31,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $2,667,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIOD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

About Diodes (Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.