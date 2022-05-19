Covestor Ltd Invests $72,000 in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

NYSE:NI opened at $30.56 on Thursday. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.36.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.44%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

