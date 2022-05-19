Covestor Ltd Makes New $69,000 Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 53.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,451,000 after acquiring an additional 539,523 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 507,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,599,000 after buying an additional 73,791 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR opened at $43.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research cut Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

